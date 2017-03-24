ColumbiaMagazine.com
When they thrive, they hire more, helping the community in general

By Joyce Coomer

Printers aren't the only local businesses who sometimes lack local patronage. Restaurants, tire and auto dealers, retailers in general -- all locally owned businesses would benefit greatly from local support. And when locally owned businesses are supported by the local population, their businesses will thrive and they can hire more employees, helping the community in general.

- Joyce M. Coomer
See, also: Earlier Joyce Coomer Letter: Local printing busineses not acknowledged, supported

Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 13:56:41

Jump to: Daily News | Obituaries | Events | Today | Birthdays | Whats Cooking Today

Jordan Willis amasses amazing 107.6 AR Points


2017-03-24 - Adair County Elementary School, 870 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY - Photo by Wes Feese, Media Relations, Adair County Schools.
Jordan Willis amassed an amazing 107.6 AR points to lead all third graders competing in the Reading Madness second chance bracket. - Wes Feese

Read More... | Comments? | Click here to share, print, or bookmark this photo.


'Reading Madness' wraps up at ACES

Adair County Elementary School (ACES) students read 20,000 books in two months
Click on headline for story with lots of kids' photo(s)

By Wes Feese
Media Relations, Adair County Schools

Adair County Elementary School's hugely successful Reading Madness campaign concluded Friday morning with an awards ceremony in the school's gymnasium. In just eight short weeks, the ACES' third, fourth, and fifth graders read more than 20,000 books and earned almost 11,500 Accelerated Reader points as part of a tournament-style, team-based contest.

Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 13:30:29

  Current Temperatures
Adair: 74 F
Casey: 74 · Cumberland: 75 · Green: 73
Metcalfe: 72 · Russell: 74 · Taylor: 73
Updated at 3:30pm Friday, March 24, 2017

Kentucky Mesonet Links:
Adair County - Casey County - Cumberland County - Metcalfe County - Taylor County

National Weather Service Links:
Burkesville. Campbellsville. Columbia. Edmonton. Greensburg. Jamestown. Liberty. Russell Springs

Kentucky Dept of Revenue Fri 24 Mar 2017 Facts & Figures

Income tax return processing update
Story all on this page

By Glenn Waldrop
News from the Kentucky Department of Revenjue

FRANKFORT, KY (Fri 24 Mar 2017) - Now that we are officially into spring, here is a look at the Kentucky Department of Revenue's (DOR) income tax season progress.

Since the first day of tax season, DOR employees have been busy processing returns for Kentucky taxpayers. As of today, Friday, March 24, here is a snapshot of the processing:
  • DOR has received 1,138,980 returns
  • 97.6% of returns received have been filed electronically
  • 1,054,531 returns have been processed
  • 834,912 refunds have been processed
  • $302,483,282 has been refunded to Kentucky taxpayers
 The tax deadline is April 18, 2017. For more information on DOR programs, please go to revenue.ky.gov



Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 12:12:33

Daily News on ColumbiaMagazine:

Today, March 24, 2017

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Monday, March 20, 2017

Sunday, March 19, 2017

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Friday, March 17, 2017

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

More archived news | Searchable Archive

24 New Articles Posted Today.		Last 6 Posted Obituaries:

Sad word of passing of James Curtis, Fountain Run, KY

Billy Thomas, 84, Cumberland County, KY (1932-2017)

Sad word of the passing of Anthony Key, 67, Burkesville, KY

Vada Faye Conover Blankenship, 86, Russell Co., KY/Adair native (1931-2017)

James Woodard, 60, Taylor Co., KY (1956-2017)

Aldena Norfleet, Dunnville, KY (1924-2017)


Click for All Recent Obituaries


CMS, CHS students attend high school journalism workshop

Campbellsville middle and high school students attending the Campbellsville University Mass Communication Workshop were Chloe Garrett, Kaylee Reynolds and Taylor Knight and seniors Jaleel Cowan, Logan Brown and Jared Brewster. Back, senior Vera Brown, sophomore Andrea Bryant and seniors Shauna Jones, Blair Lamb, Kyrsten Hill; Laura Lamb CHS junior Austin Fitzgerald.
Click on headline for complete story with photo(s)

By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer
Campbellsville Independent Schools (CIS)

Campbellsville Middle School (CMS) and Campbellsville High School (CHS) students attended the Campbellsville University Mass Communication Workshop on Thursday, March 23, 2017

Campbellsville University's Department of Mass Communication sponsors the event, which takes place on the CU campus.

Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 11:47:20

Events scheduled for today, March 24, 2017
All events are listed in Central Time. | Print Version | Submit your upcoming event using our Submission Form.
MidnightCTTODAY is WORLD TB DAY. (ID:46421 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
4:00amCT Jobs are waiting for you. See in CM EMPLOYMENT .
If you need positions filled, find the best among the readers of ColumbiaMagazine.com Using any Contact/Submit Button. If you have questions Call 270-250-2730. (ID:46414 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
8:00amCT7 County Area Court: Circuit Courts. District Courts, at at Glance. Not Official. Always Click to Docket for all Kentucky Counties Once at Docket for all Kentucky Counties, Choose 1) Circuit or District, 2) County - from drop down list 3) Verify dates :
Adair County. Adair Co. Judicial Center, 201 Campbellsville ST. Columbia, KY. No (0) Event(s) Circuit Court. No (0) Events in District Court.
Casey County Judicial Center, 231 Courthouse Square, Liberty, KY. No (0 Court Event(s) Circuit Court. No (0) Event(s) District Court.
Cumberland County, Justice Center, 112 Courthouse Square, Burkesville, KY. No (0) Court Event(s) Circuit Court. No (0) Event(s) District Court.
Green County Judicial Center, 200 W. Court Street, Greensburg, KY. No (0) Court Event(s) Circuit Court. No (0) Court Event(s) District Court.
Metcalfe County, Judicial Center, 201 E. Stockton Street, Edmonton, KY. Three (3) Circuit Court. No (0) Court Event(s) cases District Court.
Russell County. Judicial Center, 410 Monument Square, Jamestown, KY. No (0) Court Event(s) Circuit Court. No (0) Court Event(s) District Court.
Taylor County, Justice Center, 300 E. Main Street, Campbellsville, KY. Four (4) Court Event(s) in Circuit Court. Eight (8) Court Event(s) in District Court.
Not an official docket. For official court information, check with circuit court clerk in your county. (ID:46415 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
NoonCTServices, Greensburg, KY, for Elsie Dobson Beams, Green Co., KY (1933-2017) (ID:46412 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
Chimes at Noon, Downtown Columbia. Two selections (ID:46416 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
1:00pmCTServices, Russell Springs, KY, for Zachary McDonald, 2 years, Jamestown, KY (2014-2017) (ID:46399 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
Early Release Friday in Adair County School District. Fri 2 Sep 2016 thru Fri 28 Apr 2017 Wes Feese, Media Relations (ID:46417 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
2:00pmCTDoubleheader: LWC Softball at Georgetown (KY 2pmCT/3pmET, Game 1, at Robert N. Wilson Field, Georgetown College, 410 College Street (Campus), Georgetown, KY. (ID:46420 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
Lindsey Wilson College Invitational Outdoor Track and Field - 2pmCT, Friday, March 24, 2017, at Lindsey Wilson College, 210 Lindsey Wilson Street (Campus, not venue; campus phone 270-384-2126), Columbia, KY. Coincides with LWC High School Invitational featuring Bryan Station, Elizabethtown, Green County, Greenwood, Warren East - all of Kentucky; and Stratford HS, Nashville, TN. (ID:46422 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
3:00pmCTBlue Raider Baseball hosts Cumberland (TN)double header starting at 3pmCT, at Egnew Park, inside LW Sport Park, 928 Russell Road, Columbia, KY. - Anthony Latessa. DETAILS/GAME 1 of SERIES
(ID:46394 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
5:00pmCTHS BASEBALL - Adair Co. HS Varsity hosts Pulaski Co. HS at Pulaski Co. HS, 511 E University Drive (Campus), Somerset, KY Somerset, KY. - Wes Feese, Media Relations. - 2017 Season Calendar (ID:46404 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
Chimes for the Evening, Downtown Columbia. Two selections (ID:46418 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
ADAIR COUNTY BAND BINGO - at Adair Band Bingo Building - Doors Open 5pmCT - Close 10pmCT Bingo is each Tuesday and Friday. Open 5pm-10pmCT/6pm/11pmET, in the Adair Band Bingo Building, 50 Shady Lane (Bing Map/Direction from Anywhere) Columbia, KY. License # ORG0002285. Five Regular Games, Pull Tabs, and Much More. Concessions available at all sessions. (Sponsored) (ID:46419 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
6:00pmCTBarry McGaha will speak at Journey to Recovery, 24 Barnett Road, off Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY. - Laverne Hadley. STORY (ID:46375 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)
7:00pmCT'The Orchid Ensemble: Music from China and the World' in the Lindsey Wilson College W.W. Slider Humanities Center Recital Hall, 155 Blue Raider DR, Columbia, KY. - Travis Smith. MORE DETAILS (ID:46328 | Permanent Link | Comment/Correction)

Visit the Events Page for details about the events listed above, a printable version of today's events, and for events on upcoming days. Please use our Submission Form to let us know about your organization's upcoming events.

Campbellsville students attend CU Mass Com Workshop


2017-03-24 - Ransdell Chapel, 401 N Hoskins Avenue, Campbellsville, KY - Photo by Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer, Campbellsville Independent Schools (CIS).
Campbellsville middle and high school students attending the Campbellsville University Mass Communication Workshop are, from left, front eighth-graders Chloe Garrett, Kaylee Reynolds and Taylor Knight and seniors Jaleel Cowan, Logan Brown and Jared Brewster. Back, senior Vera Brown, sophomore Andrea Bryant and seniors Shauna Jones, Blair Lamb, Kyrsten Hill and Laura Lamb. CHS junior Austin Fitzgerald is absent from the photo. - Calen McKinney

Read More... | Comments? | Click here to share, print, or bookmark this photo.


Today, FRIDAY with CM - 24 Mar 2017
For Day 83 of 2017. There are 282 days remaining in 2017.

Haiku by Robert Stone for March 24, 2017:
It only takes one
dinner companion sulking
to ruin everything.
--Robert Stone, Friday, 24 March 2017.
-1000 haiku twice now, now on to more days, Day 2019

Caution: Contains adult language. Should be equally offensive to all party-line voters - should please all offended by vulgarity of campaign spending

Comment: - After watching this, wouldn't it be great if more of the Congressional Delegation were like former U.S. Senator from Wyoming Alan Simpson?

There is no more text for this article. Click for printable version. Posted on 2017-03-24 01:38:57

Letter: Local printing busineses not acknowledged, supported

Columbia has several local printing firms, who deserve support

Joyce M Coomer writes:
There is one economic factor that gets overlooked by a lot of people - the simple fact that local businesses are not acknowledged nor supported as much as they should be by the local people, including government agencies.

I see vehicles from at least five printing companies, from as far away as Louisville, in town on a regular basis, usually parked so they are most likely making deliveries. Yes, it bothers me as a print shop owner, but we are not the only printers in Columbia so if our services are not being utilized for whatever reason, why not utilize another local printer's services? - Joyce M Coomer

Comments re photo 71744 LCADD officials meet with Congressman Comer

Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 11:25:05

Reader sends contact numbers for Representative James Comer

About American health care plan now before the House of Representatives

Mary Knight writes: For anyone interested in contacting Representative James Comer regarding the health plan now being considered in the US House of Representatives, his phone numbers are as follows:
  • DC office: 1-202-225-3115
  • Tompkinsville office - 1-270-487-9509 AND 1- 800-328-5629
- Mary Knight

Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 10:01:44

 

LWC softball at Georgetown today, Fri 24 Mar 2017

Lindsey Wilson has won last seven matchups
Click on headline for complete Story

By Anthony Latessa

The No. 11-ranked Lindsey Wilson softball team travels to Georgetown (Ky.) for a Mid-South Conference doubleheader beginning at 2pmCT Friday at the Tiger Softball Complex, 400 E. College Street (Campus), Georgetown, KY.

Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 09:25:30

Epicurean Kentuckian: Triple Chocolate Cake at OKCC (ad)


2017-03-24 - OK Country Cooking, 2339 Campbellsville Road, Columbia, KY - Photo by Jessica (Little Bit) Murphy. OKCC photo (c).
Betty's OKCC baked a special treat for today Fri 24 Mar 2017: Triple Chocolate Cake. Is it Easter or something about the weather that's making the craving for chocolate so compelling? (Advertising)

Comments? | Click here to share, print, or bookmark this photo.


LWC Track and Field Invitational Friday and Saturday

Lindsey Wilson College Invitational Outdoor Track and Field - 2pmCT, Friday, March 24, 2017, at Lindsey Wilson College, 210 Lindsey Wilson Street (Campus, not venue; campus phone 270-384-2126), Columbia, KY. Coincides with LWC High School Invitational featuring Bryan Station, Elizabethtown, Green County, Greenwood, Warren East - all of Kentucky; and Stratford HS, Nashville, TN.
Click on headline for complete story

By Matt Wurzburger

Lindsey Wilson outdoor track and field hosts five teams for the Lindsey Wilson College Invitational scheduled for this Friday and Saturday. The event begins at 2pmCT on Friday.

Joining the Blue Raiders are Cumberland (TN), Freed-Hardeman (TN), Georgetown (KY), Kentucky Wesleyan and Union (KY).

Saturday's competition coincides with the Lindsey Wilson College High School Invitational, which features Kentucky high schools Bryan Station, Elizabethtown, Fort Campbell, Green County, Greenwood, John Harden, Mercer County and Warren East, as well as Stratford from Nashville, TN.

Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 09:00:32

Letter: Painting with a camera

Trilby Vance writes:
Another "watercolor" painting with a camera!!! Beautiful!! --Trilby Vance
Comments re photo 71751 Robert Ellis Sun Setting as viewed from Green River Lake Dam

Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 08:17:34


SCC Earth Day photography contest now accepting entries

By Allison Horseman, Cindy Clouse

Somerset, KY - Participants in the Somerset Community College (SCC) Earth Day photography contest will only have to walk out the back door of their home to find inspiration for this year's event.

The 2017 theme, "Birds & Friends," will have entrants focus on area birds and other back yard animals as the subject of their photos.

And, while the subjects may be small, the amount of cash for the winning photographs is not. The grand prize for the "Nash Black Photography Awards" is $100, double the usual prize money. Increased cash awards will also be presented for second place at $50; third place at $25; and fourth place at $15. Honorable mention certificates will also be given.

Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 08:16:20



Barren Co. Schools closed Mar 23, 24

According to the Barren County School District web site, "Due to continued illness across the district, the Barren County Schools will be closed on March 23rd and 24th. Both of these days will be iLearn@home days."

The Bowling Green Daily News (paywall) is reporting that "an outbreak of the flu" was the primary reason for the cancellation. Flu is currently listed as "widespread" on Kentucky's Health Alerts page.

Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 06:06:09

Churches of Russell Co., KY: Coffey's Friendship Separate Baptist Church


2017-03-24 - 850 Coffeys School Road, Jamestown, KY - Photo by Linda Waggener, ColumbiaMagazine.com photo(c).
Coffey's Friendship Separate Baptist Church, Russell Co., KY. 850 Coffey's School Road. Jamestown, KY. See other details in CM Directory of Churches. Photo 22 Mar 2017 by Linda Waggener.

Comments? | Click here to share, print, or bookmark this photo.


LWC Women's Tennis downs Cumberlands 8-1 on Thursday

Charlie Balcom

Williamsburg, KY - The Lindsey Wilson women's tennis team defeated Cumberlands (Ky.) by an 8-1 margin on Thursday at the UC Tennis Complex.

In the non-conference matchup, the No. 2-ranked Blue Raiders (10-4) swept doubles play before winning five of the six singles battles en route to the win over the Patriots (6-6).

Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 05:50:08

Business News: Changes coming to Coburg - Coburg store

  • History, a fast forward 20 years, and brief look back
  • Back to now - The Coburg Store is up and thriving - and should grow even more under Sandy Ford's leadership as "County Line Diner.
  • On to immediate future: New building is being constructed for a Salon/Barber Shop
  • Immediate future: Kitchen & Bath Design Center coming to Coburg Center
  • We look forward to empowering our community and creating employment opportunities in what we think will be Taylor/Adair/Green's fastest growing rural community! And thanks. -Melissa Moore
Click on headline for complete story

By Melissa Moore, Owner, A & M Restaurant

Skipping Forward 20 plus years; I landed in the middle of what is known to many as "Coburg" a rural area south of the county seed of Adair County. I grew up in this county; like many before me, I left to seek out better opportunities. I needed to return home to be closer to my father however, employment opportunities to progress economically; for me and for many others still didn't exist in our county.

Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 05:30:02

Tuberculosis remains as a Serious Public Health Concern

TB Day is one of eight World Health Organization recognized observances
Click on headline for complete story


By Doug Hogan & Beth Fisher
News from KY Cabinet for Health & Human Services

FRANKFORT, KY (24 Mar 2017) - As part of its ongoing work to educate the public about tuberculosis (TB) and prevent the spread of the disease, the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH), a part of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, is reminding Kentuckians that todaym Friday, March 24, 2017, is World TB Day.

Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 05:10:20

Lost Pet/Stray dog returned to its family

Another lost dog happy ending
I wanted to send an email letting you know that the stray dog was returned to its rightful owner. I greatly appreciate the post on Columbia Magazine and the wonderful people that contacted to help find the dog its home. Have a wonderful day! - LCACC, anonymous Good Samaritan

About: This dog was found about about four miles out KY 206

Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 04:10:17

Scenic Green Co., KY: Historic Courthouse at dusk


2017-03-24 - Main Street, Columbia, KY - Photo by Ed Waggener, Columbiamagazine.com(c) .
The historic Green County Courthouse, Main Street, Greensburg, KY, at dusk, Wed 22 Mar 2017 with the U.S. Flag, a tiny bird and a larger one still brightly illuminated. - EW

Comments? | Click here to share, print, or bookmark this photo.


Martha Berry says Mystery Photo looks like road to Lure Lodge

Martha Berry writes:
It looks to me like the road that runs from Rt. 127 to Lure Lodge, overlooking the Lake through the trees. - Martha Henry Berry, Campbellsville, KY
Comment about: - Mystery photo #71673 - Where in the World???

Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 03:59:28

LWC's Sutton & Utolin earn Honorable Mention All-American

By Charlie Balcom, Assistant Sports Information Director
News from Lindsey Wilson College

COLUMBIA, KY - Charles Sutton and Dmitry Utolin received NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Honorable Mention All-American honors, the national office announced on Thursday.

The duo becomes just the sixth and seventh Honorable Mention All-American recipients in Lindsey Wilson men's basketball history, and the first since D'on Hall in 2014-15.

Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 03:45:15

Beshear seeks to intervene in WKU's lawsuit against newspaper

"Western Kentucky University denied records to college reporters, AG's office. . . In late January, Beshear found Western Kentucky University violated the Open Records Act by denying records to the newspapers 'relating to university's investigation(s) into allegations of sexual misconduct.'"
Click on headline for complete story

By Terry Sebastian or Crystal Staley
News from Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear's office

FRANKFORT, KY. (March 23, 2017) - Attorney General Andy Beshear has filed a motion in Warren Circuit Court seeking to intervene in Western Kentucky University's lawsuit against two student newspapers.

The university denied requested documents by its college newspaper, the College Heights Herald, and the Kentucky Kernel, the University of Kentucky's student newspaper.

Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 02:47:18

LWC Baseball takes series opener from Cumberland, 8-3

DOUBLEHEADER TODAY - LWC Baseball hosts Cumberland (TN), starting at 3pmCT, at Egnew Park, inside Lindsey Wilson Sports Park, 928 Russell Road, Columbia, KY

By Matthew Wurzburger. News from Lindsey Wilson College

COLUMBIA, KY (23 Mar 2017) - Lindsey Wilson baseball scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, defeating Cumberland (Tenn.) 8-3 on Thursday night at Egnew Park.

Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 02:37:58

CMS names Leaders of the Week


2017-03-24 - Campbllsville Middle School, 315 Roberts Road, Campbellsville, KY - Photo by Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer, Campbellsville Independent Schools (CIS).
Campbellsville Middle School recently named its Leaders of the Week for the week of March 27, 2017. They are, from left, seventh-grader Rylee Petett, sixth-grader Kaydon Taylor, eighth-grader John Orberson and fourth-grader Mackenzie Negron. Not pictured is fifth-grader Conner Rinehart. - CALEN McKINNEY (CIS)

Comments? | Click here to share, print, or bookmark this photo.


Work Ready Kentucky Scholarships now available

Maximum award is $3,900. Deadline to apply is June 15, 2017
Click on headline for complete details

News from Commonwealth News Center

The scholarship helps Kentuckians who have not yet earned an associate's degree pay for training that leads to a certificate or credential in a high-demand workforce field.

Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 02:29:26

What's Cooking in Columbia Today
Click restaurant names for hours, directions, and prices. Print What's Cooking

Betty's Country Cooking - MENU
2339 Campbellsville RD, Columbia, KY (MAP) Phone 270-384-5664.
Betty's OKCC is now non-smoking. Breakfast served anytime. Effective January 19, 2016, Winter Hours, 6am-7pmCT, Mon through Saturday
Betty's Breakfast Special Mon-Sat, 5am-11amCT. Pick Three Menu for $3.50! Choices 2 eggs, 2 pcs Bacon, 2 Sausage Patties, 2 Sausage Links, Half Order of Biscuit & Gravy, 4 French Toast Sticks. 2 Aunt Jemima Waffles, 2 Pieces of Toast. No substitutions

Lunch/Dinner Specials.
Hot Bar - MEATS: Catfish. Stuffed Peppers. Chicken Livers w/White Gravy. Tenderloin VEGETABLES: Mashed Potatoes/Brown Gravy. Green Beans. Corn. Pinto Beans. Mac & Cheese. Yam Patties. Cabbage Casserole. Limas & Tomatoes. Steamed Broccoli. COLD BAR: - GREEN FLUFF (Pistacchio) Coleslaw. Cottage Cheese. Fruit. Pickles. Red Relish. Onions. Tarter Sauce.

Betty's Blue Plate Special Mon-Thu, 10:30am-4pmCT 2 pcs Catfish or 1 Meat + 2 Veggies & Roll - $5.99

Desserts today - TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE (PHOTO). Chocolate Pie. Banana Split. Butterscotch Pie. Coconut Pie. Pecan Pie. Caramel Apple/Nut Pie. Lemon Meringue Pie. Sugar Free Chocolate Creme Pie. Betty's Internationally famous OKCC specialty: Sand Pie!


HWY 551 Auction House.- Auction & GREAT FOOD !
5315 Knifley RD, just north of Egypt Christian Church. Phone 270-250-2030. Lic. AHO-3700.
SATURDAY AUCTIONS. Every week. Next Saturday Auction - Sat 25 Mar 2017
TUESDAY AUCTIONS. Every 1st & 2nd Tuesday of Each Month.
Next Tuesday Auction: Tue 11 Apr 2017

Great Food in Our Kitchen.
Great Bargains in our Auction House.

- New merchandise & used items. Household furniture. Lots More. Consign with us. We buy & sell estates.
Doors & kitchen open 4pmCT, Saturdays. Sale starts at 6pmCT. Saturdays. Lots of Furniture. Lots of Antiques.
MENU Subject to change or until supplies run out.: Homemade Banana Pudding. Cheeseburgers. Hamburgers. Hot Dogs. Chili Dogs. Tenderloin Sandwiches. French Fries. Onion Rings. Soft Drinks. Water. Coffee.


A & M Trading Post - Coburg, KY MENU/With sneak preview of our tentative new name
A & M Farmers Market Chop House Restaurant, 7393 Campbellsville Road, Columbia, KY 270-805-8711. Hours: 5:30am-3pm Monday through Friday; Saturdays 7amCT til 1pmCT. Non-Smoking..
We serve Great Food because we start with the best, pay attention to cooking, give Generous Servings, and have Reasonable Prices and Friendly Service!


- BREAKFAST at A & M We offer the best BREAKFAST in the Tri-Counties - Taylor-Adair-Green - area! Full Breakfast Meal $3.99 (includes coffee). We offer home cooked additions to local travelers in a hurry. $2.99 breakfasts including drink, i.e. Sausage, Ham, & Bacon Biscuits.
Add an egg 25 cents! With any meal. Where else but in Coburg?
NEW!!! - PANCAKES - Stack, with 2 eggs $3.99 (add more eggs, 25 cents each.
OPEN 5amCT/3pmCT Mon-Fri and 7am-1pm Sat.

Lunch Specials Open 6am-1pm on Saturday.
- FISH BASKET - With 5pcs Fish & Side $7.99. Add Frog legs for $1.99/pair!
- FISH SANDWICH - With Side, $6.99
- FROG LEGS 4 pairs. With a Side, $6.99 - WINGS! WINGS! WINGS! All orders with Tater Tots. 8 Wings, $7.99. 16 Wings, $14.99. 20 Wings $19.99
- LOADED BAKED POTATO - with Cheese, Butter & Sour Cream, Onions. $2.99
- SIDES - Potato Salad. French Fries. Tater Tots. Onion Rings. Side Salad.
- DESSERTS - Chocolate Caramel Sauce Cake.
- SEE MY BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Business News: Changes coming to Coburg - Coburg store - Melissa Moore, Owner/Operator

Adair County Schools
from Dayna Parnell, Ass't Food Service Director, Carol Roy, Director of Food Services, Adair Co. School District. Phone 270-384-2476. Mar 2017 Menu for ACES & ACPC | Mar 2017 Menu for ACHS & ACMS | Free Lunches PDF | Adair Co. School 2016-17 Calendar PDF | Transportation Directory

BREAKFAST

ACPC & ACES: Glazed Donut. ACHS & ACMS: Glazed Donut ALL SCHOOLS Choice of Low-Fat Milk. Variety of General Mills and Kellogg's Cereals offered daily at breakfast. Toast offered daily at breakfast.

LUNCH
ACPC & ACES: - Burrito or Big Daddy's Cheese Pizza. Garden Salad. Corn. Pears.Cookie. Fresh Fruit.
ACHS & ACMS: - Big Daddy's Cheese Pizza. Garden Salad. Corn. Pears.Cookie. Fresh Fruit.
ALL SCHOOLS all MEALS: Choice of Low Fat Milk


Bustin' Loose BBQ - MENU
806 Burkesville Street, Columbia, KY. Phone 270-634-3239. Hours: Thu-Fri-Sat 10:30am-7:30pmCT or until Sold Out, whichever is first.
BBQ Lovers: Bustin' Loose is OPEN TODAY
OPEN regularly Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, & Saturday.
Study our MENU for Eat-in or Carry-out Barbecue.
- Plate lunch: Includes Meat, 2 sides, and bread, $7
- Meats: BBQ Shoulder, Chicken, Pork Chop, Pulled Pork
- Catfish: Served with 2 sides, $7
- Sides: Slaw, Potato Salad, Cabbage, Baked Beans, Vinegar Slaw, Fries
- Loaded Baked Potato: Includes one side, $7
- EVERY FRIDAY AFTER 4pmCT:
- BBQ RIBS: Half Rack of BBQ Ribs served with 2 sides, $10
- BBQ BRISKET: Brisket served with 2 sides, $10
- Desserts - Homemade Fried Pies, $1.50 each!
- BULK ORDERS: See our MENU
- DELIVERIES - Want it at home or your hotel, at your reunion, on a picnic, or in Bulk as the centerpiece of a get-together? WE DELIVER on ORDERS of $25 or more. Free in Columbia. Call 270-634-3239 top place your order and for special deals on other deliveries.
Davey Burton, Pitmaster & Proprietor

Circle R Restaurant MENU
- 712 Russell Road, Columbia KY. PHONE: 270-384-3212. HOURS: Monday-Thursday, & Sunday 6am-8pmCT; Friday-Saturday, 6am-9pmCT. Closed on Mondays.
Join us for Breakfast, anytime. (biscuits & gravy till 10amCT)

Lunch/Dinner
- CATFISH DINNER - With 2 Sides & Bread, $7.99
- SALMON PATTIES - With 2 Sides & Bread, $7.99
- SIDES: Vegetable of the Day, MIXED GREENS. We serve these sides everyday - Real Mashed Potatoes. Green Beans. Cabbage. Fried Apples. Pinto Beans. Cole Slaw. Pickled Beets. Mac-N-Cheese. Side Salad. Baked Potato. Sweet Potato Casserole.
PRIME RIB served EVERY SATURDAY after 4pmCT
- Desserts: Check the desserts case when entering the dining room.
Sammy Genakos, Executive Chef

Millerfield Cafe, LLC
- 1900 Millerfield Road, Millerfield, Adair County, KY. PHONE: 270-380-1149. HOURS: 6am-7pmCT - Mon thru Thu. 6am-9pmCT Fri & Sat. Closed on Sundays. NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package License #001-NQ-6029 and NQ-4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink License 001-NQ4-3778. Served in Bar and In Dining Room. Free Wi-Fi. Smoking Permitted.
NEW!!! - SPECIAL: One egg. One Sausage. One Biscuit & Gravy. $2.99. To go breakfast sandwiches. (biscuits & gravy usually till 10amCT) COUNTRY HAM/ANY MEAL It's a feast!

You'll want to check out THE Destination Salad Bar in South Central KY! -

Check out our Beer specials in CM Classifieds

It's FISH DAY in the Millerfields! Nobody does the way we do at Millerfield Cafe!!!

Lunch/Dinner served in our large Family Friendly Dining Room. Remember, if you'd like beer or wine coolers with your meal, they are available for $2.01 in the dining room.

- FRIED CATFISH - 3pc Catfish with 2 Sides & Hushpuppies $6.99
- FROG LEGS - 3 Pairs Froglegs, with 2 Sides & Hushpuppies $6.99
- GRILLED SHRIMP - 5 pc Grilled Shrimp, with 2 Sides & Hushpuppies $9.50
- BREADED SHRIMP DINNER with 2 Sides & Hushpuppies $9.50
- SEAFOOD PLATTER - the favorite dinner 2 pcs. Fish + 2 Pairs Froglegs + 2 Grilled Shrimp + Breaded Shrimp, with 2 Sides & Hushpuppies $11.99
- SIDES - Red Potato Salad. Red Roasted Potatoes. Baked Potatoes. Macaroni & Cheese. Cooked Cabbage. Corn. Fried Apples. Pinto Beans. Coleslaw. (Side salad - Add 75 cents)
- PINTOS Big Bowl with Cornbread and Onions. $2.49
- BREADS - Cornbread. Rolls. Biscuits at Breakfast.
- Or order from our Menu HAMBURGER STEAKS, TENDERLOIN Plates and Sandwiches off the Menu.
- DESSERTS - Today! - RAISIN PIE. Homemade Oatmeal Cake with Icing. Homemade Banana Split Pie. Homemade Butterscotch Pie. Homemade Chocolate Pie. Homemade Sand Pie. And Pecan.
- SALAD BAR: All you can eat, $6.99. One trip, $5.99. Super Salad Bar .
Owners Operators: Susan Nokes & Robert Biggerstaff

Patty's Liberty Road General Store and Deli is OPEN MENU
In the Village of Vester, (Adair County), 5097 Liberty Road, Columbia, KY 42728. Patty Smith Edwards, owner & manager. Phone 270-380-1039 Hours: HOURS: 5am-6pmCT Mon-Tue-Wed-Thu. Fri. Open 5am-3pmCT Saturdays. Closed Sundays. Liberty Road Grocery & Deli is SMOKE FREE.
Head for the Ridge for FISH FRIDAY !!!

Everyday Great Country Food served generously by friendly people

Lunch/Dinner Specials - We close today at 6pmCT.
- FRIED FISH with Fries. Slaw. Hushpuppies $6.99
- BUTTERFLY SHRIMP or Clams with Fries. Slaw. Hushpuppies $7.99
- COMBINATION SEAFOOD - FISH + SHRIMP + CLAMS with Fries. Slaw. Hushpuppies. $9.99
- RIBEYE STEAK - 8 oz .Cooked to Order. Baked Potato & Side Salad, $11.99 - PULLED BBQ PORK Sandwich - Piled high on Bun. $3.49
- LOADED TATER SKINS Topper of PULLED PORK BBQ. $4.99
- SIDES - Baked Potatoes, Green Beans, Slaw, Fried Okra, Corn Nuggets, Pinto Beans.
- HOMECOOKED PINTO BEANS - Seasoned w/Country Ham. Big Bowl. $2.99
- DESSERTS - Chess Cake. No Bake Cookies. Butterscotch Pie. Reeses Pie. Snickers Pie.
Call In Orders: 270-380-1039.
- Patty Edwards

Tray's Garden MENU.
906 Jamestown Street, Columbia KY. PHONE: 270-384-2838 HOURS: Monday through Saturday. Open 10amCT daily. Closed Sunday
SC Kentucky's finest all-you-care-to-eat Chinese Buffet

Buffet includes Chinese meat entrees - Nobody does Chicken better - Chinese or Fried Chicken (not served everyday). Always an array of freshly prepared vegetables, rice, soups, salads, and the buffet includes dessert. Lunch buffet just $6.99; Dinner buffet, $7.99
TRAY'S GARDEN: One of Columbia's oldest and proudest restaurant traditions. is now in its 22nd year in business in Columbia, KY.


59 Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 24
Happy Anniversary, Doug and Naomi Cave (1953) | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Alisa Shirrell (1968) | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Amy Cox | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Anthony Gilpin (1978) | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Brandy Lawless | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Brian Melton | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Byron Moss | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Claris Sears | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Clint Aaron (1990) | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Donna Simpson | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Emme Moss | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, J. W. Houk | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Joe Hale | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Joyce Kelley | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Kelsie Stotts (2005) | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Khaleesi Derman (2015) | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Mary W. Stephens | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Matt Pickett | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Mike Ferguson | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Phyllis Ann Sneed | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Runa Willis | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Sallie Cheatham | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Shelby Hatcher | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Shelby Maggard (1995) | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Sherry Brockman | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Sherry Hodges | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Timothy Kessler | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Ural Sneed (1937) | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, Valerie Woody (1960) | (Updates/Corrections)
Happy Birthday, William Lonzo Moss | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Paul Hendrickson, 83, Adair Co., KY (1932-2015) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday Leonard Barnes, Campbellsville, KY, native of Green Co., KY (1913) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Martha Stein, Taylor Co., KY (1924) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Anthony Tony Edward Wheatley, formerly of Columbia, KY (1939) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Cecil Lloyd Buck Casey Co., KY (1945) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Walter Lee (Blue) Roach, Cumberland Co., KY (1923) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Thomas A. White, Jr., Adair Co., KY native (1956) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Cleatus Cordell Coffey, Russell County, KY (1924) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Mary Margaret Grasham, Adair Co., KY (1922) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Marie Grant, Russell Co., KY (1923) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Bessie Juanita Janes, Cumberland Co., KY native (1932) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Reva Maxine Whittle, Russell County, KY (1929) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Mrs. Anna Bell Anderson Morrison, Cumberland Co., KY (1933) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Rethel Asbery, Casey County, KY(1916-2013) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Mae Wilson, Russell Springs, KY (1941-2013) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Ivan E. Pepper, Taylor Co., KY (1918-2013) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Mrs. Margaret Yvonne Gaddie, Green Co., KY (1932-2014) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Donna Jean Frazier, Adair County, KY (1949-2014) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, James Warren Vaught, Casey Co., KY (1933-2014) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Mr. Robert Kail (Bob) Lewis, Cumberland County, KY | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Runa E. Willis, Adair County, KY (1926-2014) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Dana Nunnally Sympson, Metcalfe Co., KY (1932-2015) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Geneva Bell Pierce Thompson McAllister, Green County, KY (1931-2015) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Mary Lou Robertson, 78, Russell Co. KY (1937-2015) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Henry Spears, 76, Burkesville, KY (1939-2015) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Mildred (Millie) Wright Milby, Green Co., KY 1929-2016) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Richard Marshall Goode, 85, Adair Co., KY (1930-2016) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Juanita Jo Case Sharp-Adkins, Burkesville, KY (1939-2016) | (Updates/Corrections)
In Memory Birthday, Rodney Franklin Cox, 81, Taylor Co., KY (1935-2016) | (Updates/Corrections)
View all birthdays and anniversaries for this month and next month on our Celebrations Page. Submit your birthday or anniversary using our Contact Form.

  
Please use our contact page, or send questions about technical issues with this site to webmaster@columbiamagazine.com. All logos and trademarks used on this site are property of their respective owners. All comments remain the property and responsibility of their posters, all articles and photos remain the property of their creators, and all the rest is copyright 1995-Present by Columbia! Magazine and D'Zine, Ltd. Privacy policy: use of this site requires no sharing of information. Voluntarily shared information may be published and made available to the public on this site and/or stored electronically. Anonymous submissions will be subject to additional verification. Cookies are not required to use our site. However, if you have cookies enabled in your web browser, some of our advertisers may use cookies for interest-based advertising across multiple domains. For more information about third-party advertising, visit the NAI web privacy site.