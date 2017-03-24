|
|
Supporting local businesses stimulates local economy
When they thrive, they hire more, helping the community in general
By Joyce Coomer
Printers aren't the only local businesses who sometimes lack local patronage. Restaurants, tire and auto dealers, retailers in general -- all locally owned businesses would benefit greatly from local support. And when locally owned businesses are supported by the local population, their businesses will thrive and they can hire more employees, helping the community in general.
- Joyce M. Coomer
See, also: Earlier Joyce Coomer Letter: Local printing busineses not acknowledged, supported
Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 13:56:41 | Comments
��
'Reading Madness' wraps up at ACES
Adair County Elementary School (ACES) students read 20,000 books in two months
Click on headline for story with lots of kids' photo(s)
By Wes Feese
Media Relations, Adair County Schools
Adair County Elementary School's hugely successful Reading Madness campaign concluded Friday morning with an awards ceremony in the school's gymnasium. In just eight short weeks, the ACES' third, fourth, and fifth graders read more than 20,000 books and earned almost 11,500 Accelerated Reader points as part of a tournament-style, team-based contest.
Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 13:30:29 | Comments
Kentucky Dept of Revenue Fri 24 Mar 2017 Facts & Figures
Income tax return processing update
Story all on this page
By Glenn Waldrop
News from the Kentucky Department of Revenjue
FRANKFORT, KY (Fri 24 Mar 2017) - Now that we are officially into spring, here is a look at the Kentucky Department of Revenue's (DOR) income tax season progress.
Since the first day of tax season, DOR employees have been busy processing returns for Kentucky taxpayers. As of today, Friday, March 24, here is a snapshot of the processing:
Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 12:12:33 | Comments | See topic Kentucky
CMS, CHS students attend high school journalism workshop
Campbellsville middle and high school students attending the Campbellsville University Mass Communication Workshop were Chloe Garrett, Kaylee Reynolds and Taylor Knight and seniors Jaleel Cowan, Logan Brown and Jared Brewster. Back, senior Vera Brown, sophomore Andrea Bryant and seniors Shauna Jones, Blair Lamb, Kyrsten Hill; Laura Lamb CHS junior Austin Fitzgerald.
Click on headline for complete story with photo(s)
By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer
Campbellsville Independent Schools (CIS)
Campbellsville Middle School (CMS) and Campbellsville High School (CHS) students attended the Campbellsville University Mass Communication Workshop on Thursday, March 23, 2017
Campbellsville University's Department of Mass Communication sponsors the event, which takes place on the CU campus.
Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 11:47:20 | Comments
��
Today, FRIDAY with CM - 24 Mar 2017
For Day 83 of 2017. There are 282 days remaining in 2017.
Haiku by Robert Stone for March 24, 2017:
It only takes one--Robert Stone, Friday, 24 March 2017.
-1000 haiku twice now, now on to more days, Day 2019
Caution: Contains adult language. Should be equally offensive to all party-line voters - should please all offended by vulgarity of campaign spending
Comment: - After watching this, wouldn't it be great if more of the Congressional Delegation were like former U.S. Senator from Wyoming Alan Simpson?
Posted on 2017-03-24 01:38:57
Letter: Local printing busineses not acknowledged, supported
Columbia has several local printing firms, who deserve support
Joyce M Coomer writes:
There is one economic factor that gets overlooked by a lot of people - the simple fact that local businesses are not acknowledged nor supported as much as they should be by the local people, including government agencies.Comments re photo 71744 LCADD officials meet with Congressman Comer
Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 11:25:05 | Comments | See topic Commentary
Reader sends contact numbers for Representative James Comer
About American health care plan now before the House of Representatives
Mary Knight writes: For anyone interested in contacting Representative James Comer regarding the health plan now being considered in the US House of Representatives, his phone numbers are as follows:
Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 10:01:44 | Comments
LWC softball at Georgetown today, Fri 24 Mar 2017
Lindsey Wilson has won last seven matchups
Click on headline for complete Story
By Anthony Latessa
The No. 11-ranked Lindsey Wilson softball team travels to Georgetown (Ky.) for a Mid-South Conference doubleheader beginning at 2pmCT Friday at the Tiger Softball Complex, 400 E. College Street (Campus), Georgetown, KY.
Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 09:25:30 | Comments | See topic Sports
��
LWC Track and Field Invitational Friday and Saturday
Lindsey Wilson College Invitational Outdoor Track and Field - 2pmCT, Friday, March 24, 2017, at Lindsey Wilson College, 210 Lindsey Wilson Street (Campus, not venue; campus phone 270-384-2126), Columbia, KY. Coincides with LWC High School Invitational featuring Bryan Station, Elizabethtown, Green County, Greenwood, Warren East - all of Kentucky; and Stratford HS, Nashville, TN.
Click on headline for complete story
By Matt Wurzburger
Lindsey Wilson outdoor track and field hosts five teams for the Lindsey Wilson College Invitational scheduled for this Friday and Saturday. The event begins at 2pmCT on Friday.
Joining the Blue Raiders are Cumberland (TN), Freed-Hardeman (TN), Georgetown (KY), Kentucky Wesleyan and Union (KY).
Saturday's competition coincides with the Lindsey Wilson College High School Invitational, which features Kentucky high schools Bryan Station, Elizabethtown, Fort Campbell, Green County, Greenwood, John Harden, Mercer County and Warren East, as well as Stratford from Nashville, TN.
Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 09:00:32 | Comments
Letter: Painting with a camera
Trilby Vance writes:
Another "watercolor" painting with a camera!!! Beautiful!! --Trilby VanceComments re photo 71751 Robert Ellis Sun Setting as viewed from Green River Lake Dam
Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 08:17:34 | Comments | See topic Letters and Reader Feedback
SCC Earth Day photography contest now accepting entries
By Allison Horseman, Cindy Clouse
Somerset, KY - Participants in the Somerset Community College (SCC) Earth Day photography contest will only have to walk out the back door of their home to find inspiration for this year's event.
The 2017 theme, "Birds & Friends," will have entrants focus on area birds and other back yard animals as the subject of their photos.
And, while the subjects may be small, the amount of cash for the winning photographs is not. The grand prize for the "Nash Black Photography Awards" is $100, double the usual prize money. Increased cash awards will also be presented for second place at $50; third place at $25; and fourth place at $15. Honorable mention certificates will also be given.
Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 08:16:20 | Comments | See topic Education
Barren Co. Schools closed Mar 23, 24
According to the Barren County School District web site, "Due to continued illness across the district, the Barren County Schools will be closed on March 23rd and 24th. Both of these days will be iLearn@home days."
The Bowling Green Daily News (paywall) is reporting that "an outbreak of the flu" was the primary reason for the cancellation. Flu is currently listed as "widespread" on Kentucky's Health Alerts page.
Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 06:06:09 | Comments
��
LWC Women's Tennis downs Cumberlands 8-1 on Thursday
Charlie Balcom
Williamsburg, KY - The Lindsey Wilson women's tennis team defeated Cumberlands (Ky.) by an 8-1 margin on Thursday at the UC Tennis Complex.
In the non-conference matchup, the No. 2-ranked Blue Raiders (10-4) swept doubles play before winning five of the six singles battles en route to the win over the Patriots (6-6).
Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 05:50:08 | Comments | See topic Sports
Business News: Changes coming to Coburg - Coburg store
Click on headline for complete story
By Melissa Moore, Owner, A & M Restaurant
Skipping Forward 20 plus years; I landed in the middle of what is known to many as "Coburg" a rural area south of the county seed of Adair County. I grew up in this county; like many before me, I left to seek out better opportunities. I needed to return home to be closer to my father however, employment opportunities to progress economically; for me and for many others still didn't exist in our county.
Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 05:30:02 | Comments
Tuberculosis remains as a Serious Public Health Concern
TB Day is one of eight World Health Organization recognized observances
Click on headline for complete story
By Doug Hogan & Beth Fisher
News from KY Cabinet for Health & Human Services
FRANKFORT, KY (24 Mar 2017) - As part of its ongoing work to educate the public about tuberculosis (TB) and prevent the spread of the disease, the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH), a part of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, is reminding Kentuckians that todaym Friday, March 24, 2017, is World TB Day.
Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 05:10:20 | Comments | See topic Healthy Lifestlyes by Kelli Bonifer
Lost Pet/Stray dog returned to its family
Another lost dog happy ending
I wanted to send an email letting you know that the stray dog was returned to its rightful owner. I greatly appreciate the post on Columbia Magazine and the wonderful people that contacted to help find the dog its home. Have a wonderful day! - LCACC, anonymous Good Samaritan
About: This dog was found about about four miles out KY 206
Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 04:10:17 | Comments
��
Martha Berry says Mystery Photo looks like road to Lure Lodge
Martha Berry writes:
It looks to me like the road that runs from Rt. 127 to Lure Lodge, overlooking the Lake through the trees. - Martha Henry Berry, Campbellsville, KYComment about: - Mystery photo #71673 - Where in the World???
Click here to share, print, or bookmark this article.
2017-03-24 03:59:28 | Comments | See topic Letters and Reader Feedback
LWC's Sutton & Utolin earn Honorable Mention All-American
By Charlie Balcom, Assistant Sports Information Director
News from Lindsey Wilson College
COLUMBIA, KY - Charles Sutton and Dmitry Utolin received NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Honorable Mention All-American honors, the national office announced on Thursday.
The duo becomes just the sixth and seventh Honorable Mention All-American recipients in Lindsey Wilson men's basketball history, and the first since D'on Hall in 2014-15.
Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 03:45:15 | Comments | See topic Sports
Beshear seeks to intervene in WKU's lawsuit against newspaper
"Western Kentucky University denied records to college reporters, AG's office. . . In late January, Beshear found Western Kentucky University violated the Open Records Act by denying records to the newspapers 'relating to university's investigation(s) into allegations of sexual misconduct.'"
Click on headline for complete story
By Terry Sebastian or Crystal Staley
News from Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear's office
FRANKFORT, KY. (March 23, 2017) - Attorney General Andy Beshear has filed a motion in Warren Circuit Court seeking to intervene in Western Kentucky University's lawsuit against two student newspapers.
The university denied requested documents by its college newspaper, the College Heights Herald, and the Kentucky Kernel, the University of Kentucky's student newspaper.
Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 02:47:18 | Comments
LWC Baseball takes series opener from Cumberland, 8-3
DOUBLEHEADER TODAY - LWC Baseball hosts Cumberland (TN), starting at 3pmCT, at Egnew Park, inside Lindsey Wilson Sports Park, 928 Russell Road, Columbia, KY
By Matthew Wurzburger. News from Lindsey Wilson College
COLUMBIA, KY (23 Mar 2017) - Lindsey Wilson baseball scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, defeating Cumberland (Tenn.) 8-3 on Thursday night at Egnew Park.
Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 02:37:58 | Comments | See topic Sports
��
Work Ready Kentucky Scholarships now available
Maximum award is $3,900. Deadline to apply is June 15, 2017
Click on headline for complete details
News from Commonwealth News Center
The scholarship helps Kentuckians who have not yet earned an associate's degree pay for training that leads to a certificate or credential in a high-demand workforce field.
Article continues... click here to read the whole article, or to share, print, or bookmark it.
2017-03-24 02:29:26 | Comments | See topic Education
